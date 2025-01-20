News

GTI highway chase leads to R1.5m Mandrax bust in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 20 January 2025 - 15:10
Police seized bags of Mandrax tablets in the vehicle.
Police seized bags of Mandrax tablets in the vehicle.
Image: SAPS

Two men are expected to appear in court after being arrested for being in possession of drugs worth about R1.5m on Sunday in Cape Town.  

“Maitland flying squad members were on patrol on the N1 when they noticed a Golf 6 GTI driving recklessly,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said.

“The members requested the assistance of a patrol vehicle nearby while they kept the suspicious vehicle under observation.  

“When the driver of the VW Golf became aware of the presence of the patrol vehicle he sped away which resulted in a high-speed chase. The police members forced the driver to stop the vehicle near the Sable Road exit. The occupants became restless but were quickly brought under control.” 

A search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R1.5m.

The pair, aged 37 and 40, face charges of being in possession of drugs and will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court once charged. 

TimesLIVE

Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect for possession, accessing, downloading and distribution of child pornography in Midrand on Friday.
News
2 days ago

SA ‘drug trafficker’ bust in Ethiopia en route to Joburg with 13kg of cocaine

An alleged South African drug trafficker was arrested in Ethiopia after being caught with R5.4m worth of drugs intended to come into SA from Brazil.
News
3 months ago

Convicted drug mule enticed by lavish lifestyle

Inside drug mule trade: The mother of three, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, was introduced to drug trafficking in 2011 through a friend who was ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Compliments bo babes! 🌟