The ANC's plan to reconfigure its provincial executive committees (PECs) will not affect government work, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said, confirming the party will reinforce its KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng structures after the electoral losses last year.
This means Panyaza Lesufi will remain Gauteng premier and S'boniso Duma is likely to continue in Thami Ntuli's KwaZulu-Natal executive.
During a media briefing on Monday, Mbalula said national officials must put forward the proposal for the reconfiguration of the two provinces within a week.
“Whatever action is taken, it should not interfere with the work of government in the two provinces,” he said.
Mbalula said the national executive committee (NEC) was furnished with a thorough and analytical report by its working committee which was discussed extensively during the NEC's two-day meeting.
Mbalula said the discussion was “rich and reflective, focusing on the task of renewal and rebuilding of the ANC in those two provinces, as well as strengthening leadership”.
ANC decision to reconfigure KZN and Gauteng PECs will not affect government
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
He said the ANC's highest decision body between conferences agreed unity should be the overriding objective, adding the party must ensure its leaders work together at all levels in their effort to renew and build the ANC.
“The NEC agreed the state of organisation in all our provinces requires urgent action after losing the elections. However, the loss the ANC suffered in the two key provinces required immediate action. There were extensive debates on the action that needs to be taken to strengthen the ANC in the two provinces, and the NEC agreed not taking an action was not an option.”
He said the NEC agreed that whatever action will be taken should be based on key principles. These include fostering unity, focusing on rebuilding the structures of the organisation, ensuring the renewal process continues focusing on political education and the foundational course, and ensuring leaders work together.
Mbalula said NEC members must assist with rebuilding branches in all provinces using the capabilities of past leaders, nationally and provincially.
He said reconfiguring the leadership in both provinces will be guided in terms of the framework of the ANC constitution.
