News

Tips when looking for student accommodation

19 January 2025 - 19:41
Students walk around the University of Pretoria main campus during registrations on Sunday.
Students walk around the University of Pretoria main campus during registrations on Sunday.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

With student accommodation scams on the rise ahead of the start of the academic year, people have been advised to look out for the following when in search of a place to stay:

  • Check the credibility of the place, contact their head office or owner, 
  • Go view the place and if you leave far away, ask for a virtual tour because pictures can deceive you,
  • If the manager forces you to pay a deposit without viewing the place, just walk away,
  • Contact the university to ask about the place, 
  • Check reviews on the website and social media and how they engage with people on social media,
  • Check their email address. Well-established places do not use Gmail accounts, they use business emails.

Source: Bronwyn Boavida of the Private Student Accommodation Association

SowetanLIVE

Funding options to explore for tertiary education

As the 2025 academic year for tertiary institutions is set to kick off next month, some parents will be faced with the reality of not knowing how ...
News
3 days ago

NSFAS assures landlords they will be paid

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said payments have been processed, but that the actual time for the landlords to receive the money was different for ...
News
6 months ago

Landlords evict students as NSFAS fails to pay again

Some evictions happened during midyear exams
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation