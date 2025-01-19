With student accommodation scams on the rise ahead of the start of the academic year, people have been advised to look out for the following when in search of a place to stay:
- Check the credibility of the place, contact their head office or owner,
- Go view the place and if you leave far away, ask for a virtual tour because pictures can deceive you,
- If the manager forces you to pay a deposit without viewing the place, just walk away,
- Contact the university to ask about the place,
- Check reviews on the website and social media and how they engage with people on social media,
- Check their email address. Well-established places do not use Gmail accounts, they use business emails.
Source: Bronwyn Boavida of the Private Student Accommodation Association
SowetanLIVE
Tips when looking for student accommodation
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier
