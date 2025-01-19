News

The wedding is on says Zulu queen-to-be, amid a royal family meeting scheduled for Monday

By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede - 19 January 2025 - 20:00
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with queen-to-be Nomzamo Myeni who say the wedding will go ahead this week
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's third queen-to-be Nomzamo Myeni has quashed media reports her planned wedding with the monarch has been cancelled.

In a telephonic interview with Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE on Sunday, the queen said she knows nothing about her wedding being called off or that all benefits and security assigned to her were to be stopped.

"I know nothing about the letter that is said to have been written by the king containing reports that are making rounds in the media that my wedding has been cancelled and that the benefits and my security have also been terminated," she said.

She said as far as she was aware her wedding, scheduled to take place on January 26 at Kwakhangela royal palace in Ulundi, is proceeding as planned.

The traditional wedding was to be preceded by umkhehlo ceremony planned to take place at Myeni's home in Jozini on January 24.

Zulu regiments (amabutho) commander prince Vanana Zulu also told TimesLIVE the wedding is going ahead.

"I do not want to lie but what I know is that the planned wedding is proceeding," he said.

Go tell those who want to go with the truth that I love my wife.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

It was earlier reported the king sent two letters on Saturday, one to the KwaZulu-Natal director-general in the premier's office and another axing his right-hand man, prince Simphiwe Zulu.

Both letters bore the king’s official letterhead, logo and signature. 

Deputy traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza also confirmed there is nothing official calling off the wedding.

"I have only heard the rumours in the media that the king's wedding has been cancelled," he said.

He said the Zulu royal family has called a meeting on Monday where he hopes the matter would be discussed.

KwaZulu-Natal head of government communications Bongani Gina said the premier's office has not yet received any letter from the king regarding media reports he had called off his planned wedding or that the benefits assigned to her were to be withdrawn.

An urgent interdict application filed by one of the king's wives, who is trying to stop the planned wedding would be heard at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

