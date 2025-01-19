News

Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN

Mourners pay tribute to cricketer Ziyaad Khan

By GILL GIFFORD - 19 January 2025 - 14:38
Ziyaad Khan died tragically in the early hours on Saturday after driving into a container that fell of a truck on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg.
TRAGIC DEATH Ziyaad Khan died tragically in the early hours on Saturday after driving into a container that fell of a truck on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Cosmo Sports Club

Tributes and messages have been pouring in after the death of a young up-and-coming cricketer killed in a freak accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. 

Muhammad Ziyaad Khan, a fast bowler, died in a car accident on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg. He was buried in the afternoon in Pietermaritzburg in line with Muslim rites. 

A report in the Laudium Sun revealed a large container had fallen off a truck travelling along the highway at 2am. 

Mi7 medics said two vehicles with three occupants had crashed into the container.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Khan had already succumbed to his injuries . 

The other two injured people were treated on the scene, placed on advanced life support and rushed to hospital in critical condition. 

The report said the truck driver had driven away from the scene and was being sought by police. 

The Cosmos Sporting Club was quick to post a tribute to Khan. 

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Ziyaad Khan, an exceptional opening and fast bowler who represented Cosmos Sporting Club with unmatched passion and dedication. His talent, sportsmanship, and vibrant spirit made him an irreplaceable part of our Premier League division. Ziyaad, you will be sorely missed by your Cosmos family and all who had the privilege of knowing you. May you rest in eternal peace,” the club posted on its Facebook page, along with a photograph of a smiling Khan. 

TimesLIVE

The wreck in which up-and-coming cricketer Ziyaad Khan died on Saturday morning.
TRAGIC DEATH The wreck in which up-and-coming cricketer Ziyaad Khan died on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Woman involved in head-on car crash with Mogaila still in coma

A family of a woman who lost her daughter during a car crash with a Sekhukhune United soccer player, Shaune Mogaila, says she is no longer critical ...
News
2 months ago

Psychologist at Gomolemo's school died after visiting fatal accident scene

A psychologist at the school attended by the girl who died in the accident involving soccer star Shaune Mogaila passed away on the same day too just ...
News
2 months ago

Shaune Mogaila out on R20k bail after fatal crash

Mogaila appeared on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving following his involvement in a horrific accident that claimed the ...
News
2 months ago

Mogaila to appear in court after horrific crash

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide, reckless ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation