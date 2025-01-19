Tributes and messages have been pouring in after the death of a young up-and-coming cricketer killed in a freak accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Muhammad Ziyaad Khan, a fast bowler, died in a car accident on the N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg. He was buried in the afternoon in Pietermaritzburg in line with Muslim rites.
A report in the Laudium Sun revealed a large container had fallen off a truck travelling along the highway at 2am.
Mi7 medics said two vehicles with three occupants had crashed into the container.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Khan had already succumbed to his injuries .
The other two injured people were treated on the scene, placed on advanced life support and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The report said the truck driver had driven away from the scene and was being sought by police.
The Cosmos Sporting Club was quick to post a tribute to Khan.
“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own, Ziyaad Khan, an exceptional opening and fast bowler who represented Cosmos Sporting Club with unmatched passion and dedication. His talent, sportsmanship, and vibrant spirit made him an irreplaceable part of our Premier League division. Ziyaad, you will be sorely missed by your Cosmos family and all who had the privilege of knowing you. May you rest in eternal peace,” the club posted on its Facebook page, along with a photograph of a smiling Khan.
TimesLIVE
Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN
Mourners pay tribute to cricketer Ziyaad Khan
Image: Cosmo Sports Club
TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied
