Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect for possession, accessing, downloading and distribution of child pornography in Midrand on Friday.
The suspect was also charged with possession of drugs and fraud.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a team of investigators, led by the component head for family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Maj-Gen Mmantsheke Lekhele, executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a house in Midrand.
“During the operation, a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child sexual abuse material (child pornography) were confiscated.
“A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on the scene by cyber crime experts. An estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were detected thus far,” Van Wyk said.
She said a large amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized.
“The arrest emanates from information that was shared by international law enforcement with the police after they identified a target located in South Africa.”
Further investigation revealed the suspect was hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court next week.
Van Wyk said in the past two years, police had arrested 21 suspects on charges related to child pornography countrywide.
She said in December, a 41-year-old former school principal in Pretoria and a 49-year-old suspect in Vanderbijlpark were apprehended during similar operations.
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn
Image: Supplied
