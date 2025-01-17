The Johannesburg high court postponed the bail application by former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas to next Friday for a further hearing.
“The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) legal representative placed it on record that the state opposes the application and an affidavit will be provided detailing the reasons for opposing,” Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Friday.
After his extradition from the UK in September last year, Lomas made his first appearance in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court and the matter was then transferred to the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, which eventually transferred his case to the high court to be joined with that of 11 others charged with him.
They are facing 41 counts of corruption linked to R1.4bn that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.
“In all these court appearances he reserved his right to apply for bail. He later in December 2024, following his first appearance at the Johannesburg high court, filed a notice indicating his intention to apply for bail,” Mamothame said.
The case for all will resume on March 5 for pretrial.
Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas applies for bail
Image: NPA.
