Tshepo Makola confirmed as acting Joburg city manager until March
He assumed the role earlier this month after the administration decided against appealing the court ruling declaring Floyd Brink's appointment irregular
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Tshepo Makola has been appointed Johannesburg acting city manager.
Former city manager Floyd Brink's appointment was declared irregular and unlawful by the high court in Johannesburg in December.
Makola was previously the city's COO and will be acting city manager for three months while the city embarks on a recruitment process.
He assumed the role earlier this month after the administration decided against appealing the court ruling.
DA councillor Alex Christians opposed the appointment, saying the city council should have been consulted.
“The DA will reject this report because we are again failing to follow processes in this council. We are tired of wasting taxpayers' money by going to the courts because you fail to follow the law.”
Group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku said mayor Dada Morero was within his rights to announce Makola for the job.
“We abided by the decision of the court. I draw council's attention to council delegations approved by a council meeting of June 13 2013. Appointment of the acting city manager is the responsibility of council and can be delegated from council to the mayor.”
Masuku said there are 54 council delegations of which some are delegated from the mayor to the city manager and extending to the CFO and some group executive directors.
“The recommendations are for council to note the contents of the report and ratify the decision. It is clear this is an acting position and will not exceed three months as stipulated.”
Masuku told the opposition they were welcome to contest the council delegation. “There have been many changes in government over the years. If there is a caucus that feels group governance needs to review council delegations they can do so by engaging the executive and through the section 79 committees.”
ACDP councillor Ronald Harris welcomed Makola's appointment, offering advice as he takes on his new responsibilities.
“The assignment should be to provide critical stability to the legislative arm of the city. Do not be sucked into the parallel universe operating in the city where some seek to control the projects and funds of the city. Avoid the pressure to politicise the office, operate in silos and partake in turf wars. Encourage every employee to bring high productivity and excellence to improve the living conditions and service delivery outputs in the city.”
A total of 242 councillors were to participate in the voting, with 139 voting in favour of the appointment, 60 against and 41 abstaining. Two did not take part.
