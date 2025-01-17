“For those parents, I am appealing for patience, that we will place your child, and we are aware of the challenges we have in that regard because schools have long waiting lists, but we will place your child at a school where the parents and the district will be comfortable that this school is fine," he said in an interview with TV channel Newzroom Afrika yesterday.
Thousands of pupils still to be placed
Over 4,000 children yet to be placed in various provinces
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
As the first week of the 2025 academic year wraps up, thousands of children across the country remain without school placements, as parents scramble to find available spaces.
The crisis, driven by late registrations and parents rejecting allocated schools, has left education departments racing against time to clear a growing backlog of unplaced pupils.
According to provincial education departments, more than 4,000 children had not been placed by yesterday. The surge in last-minute registrations and rejections has overwhelmed the system, leaving schools with limited capacity to accommodate the influx of students.
The provincial education departments have placed much of the blame on parents for the delays in registration.
In the Western Cape, about 2,478 pupils in grades 1 and 8 were still looking for schools while in Mpumalanga the number had been reduced from 7,900 to 592 yesterday. In the Eastern Cape, about 757 had not been placed. In the Free State, 7,034 pupils had not been placed last week and the department said the process is ongoing to find other schools to accommodate the learners.
The KZN department of education said 416 children were unplaced by yesterday.
Although Gauteng had not released their figures, MEC Matome Chiloane said the department had received more than 28,000 late applications for grades 1 and 8 by yesterday and expected another 14,000 new applications in the coming weeks, which will push the number beyond 40,000 by the end of the month.
“Those are the new numbers we have because those parents go to schools, they get on the waiting list and then because they will not get joy because of the waiting list, they will have to go to the district for support.
“For those parents, I am appealing for patience, that we will place your child, and we are aware of the challenges we have in that regard because schools have long waiting lists, but we will place your child at a school where the parents and the district will be comfortable that this school is fine," he said in an interview with TV channel Newzroom Afrika yesterday.
After the placement of pupils last year, the department received about 6,900 appeals about placement offers. Those were pupils placed in schools they did not apply for as the ones they applied for were full.
Of the 6,900, most parents took the placement offers given to them.
There were snaking queues of parents at the Benoni education district offices yesterday. They had come from Tembisa, Kempton Park and Daveyton.
Nompumelelo Khumalo had registered her son at Petit High School in July but last week he was placed at Daveyton Secondary School, which turned out to be a disaster.
"My son’s first day of high school was traumatic. He did not sleep, telling me that he doesn’t want to go back to that school. He told me there was cigarettes and weed in the toilets and the teachers did not care when he went to report it. The school is dirty," said Khumalo.
She said every parent chose schools they know their children will be safe in and get proper education and not fear the environment.
The departments put the blame squarely on parents.
"Parents are applying late for learner admissions. Another reason for the delay are non-cooperative parents who rejected placement offers and insist on specific schools of their preference," said Sibusiso Majola from the Free State department. He said they have identified five schools to place the children.
Vuyiseka Mboxeka from the Eastern Cape education department added that the relocation of families also exacerbated their challenges.
Mpumalanga education department said they also noted a higher demand for English medium classes in the fast-growing towns, which is caused by an increase in the migration rate from rural to urban areas due to job opportunities.
"There is also an increase of applications from parents who are unable to afford fees in independent schools, therefore seeking admission to ordinary public schools, particularly in former Model C schools. Furthermore, some parents in some cases refuse placement in schools which have available space. Other parents do not apply on time for admission," said spokesperson Jasper Zwane. –Additional reporting by Herman Moloi
