Neighbours remove girl, 3, from father after suspecting ‘abuse’

17 January 2025 - 08:03
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Free State social development MEC Mathabo Leeto visited the three-year-old at the Katleho District Hospital in Virginia.
Image: Free State Department of Social Development/Facebook

Free State social development MEC Mathabo Leeto has visited a young child in hospital who is suspected of being raped and abused by her father.

The department said the three-year-old girl was admitted to Katleho District Hospital in Virginia on Tuesday.

" Neighbours alerted police after hearing suspicious cries from the girl late at night.

"It is said the girl's father, who had recently fetched her from her mother, had previously taken good care of her. However, this time, he [allegedly] subjected her to unimaginable abuse."

The accused father made his first court appearance on Thursday and the case was postponed to January 22.

The department said: "The young victim openly shared details of the incidents, which will help strengthen the allegations against her father."

