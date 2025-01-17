News

‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot

17 January 2025 - 09:44
A single father who recently won a lottery jackpot plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

A single father who recently won a R38,517,450 lottery jackpot plans to buy a house, enrol for a business course and spoil his child. 

Ithuba, operator of the National Lottery, confirmed one participant won the Lotto jackpot from draw number 2505 on January 8.

The winner discovered Lady Luck had visited his doorstep when he checked his numbers on the internet.  

The elated winner told Ithuba: “I immediately shared the news with my teenage child and went to take a bath to calm myself.”

"While taking care of the essentials, I also want to spoil my child and invest some of the winnings to secure our future.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are thrilled this deserving father can embrace new opportunities and build a brighter future for himself and his family. We wish him all the best on this exciting journey."  

While the winner looks to the future, he plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification.

He said: "I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life."

TimesLIVE

