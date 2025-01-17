News

Hawks arrest 21-year-old suspect for ‘sale of 2024 matric results on the net’

17 January 2025 - 08:06
The Hawks arrested a 21-year-old suspect after a possible leak of the 2024 matric results. Stock photo.
The Hawks arrested a 21-year-old suspect after a possible leak of the 2024 matric results. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the suspected leak of the 2024 matric results which were allegedly sold on the internet. 

This week basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said it was reported the results were being offered for R99.90 before their official release on Tuesday.

She said she was grateful law enforcement agencies were able to step in quickly for a speedy investigation. 

“This is extremely serious because if there has been a breach in our system there are processes we need to follow,” she said on Monday. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the department of education lodged the complaint on Sunday at Pretoria Central police station and the case was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

She said on Thursday the Hawks' serious economic offences unit descended on a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg, after a search and seizure warrant was approved.

"The Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old young man and his parents are residing.

"During the search, electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found.

"The 21-year-old suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm and investigations into the matric result leakages will continue." 

TimesLIVE 

Expert tips to support matrics who didn't do well in exams

"When results don’t meet expectations, the focus should shift from what went wrong to what comes next. Acknowledging and processing emotions is an ...
News
3 days ago

Matric results music to Amapiano producer's ear

Part-time Amapiano music producer Kali Selepe, 19, who achieved four distinctions in matric exams, says his results are a true reflection of what he ...
News
3 days ago

Gauteng girls show up the boys with more matric bachelor passes

Gauteng's 2024 matric results have revealed that girls outshone boys in terms of bachelor passes, while boys performed better in mathematics and ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records