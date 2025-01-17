News

Government urges students to be wary of bogus colleges

17 January 2025 - 14:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Image: Digital Learning

As students prepare to register at institutions of higher learning, the higher education and training department (DHET) has issued a warning to prospective students to avoid enrolling at unregistered or “bogus” colleges.

Bogus colleges are educational institutions not officially registered with the DHET, sector education and training authorities or other relevant governing bodies.

These “fly-by-night” colleges operate outside the regulatory framework, often using deceptive tactics to attract unsuspecting students.

“The challenge of bogus colleges mushrooming all over South Africa around this time of year remains a concern for the DHET.”

The department said the risk for students who fall victim to these institutions is significant.

“Qualifications obtained from any bogus institution cannot be used for employment purposes or for further studying. If you enrol at any bogus institution your qualifications will not be recognised; they are regarded as ‘fake’,” the DHET said.

Ishmael Mnisi, a spokesperson for the DHET, highlighted its efforts to tackle the issue.

By October 2021, the department had identified 89 bogus private institutions operating in the country.

“These colleges use a range of methods to mislead the public. The trends identified by the department are online operators committing internet fraud by purporting to offer degrees in 15 days, using the name and logo of the DHET. Most of the websites appear to be based in the US and the UK,” he said. 

To ensure students are enrolling in legitimate institutions, the DHET urges prospective students to verify the status of a college before applying.

They are advised to check for a certificate of registration from the department displayed on the college premises or visit the official DHET website for confirmation.

The department, in collaboration with law enforcement, continues to close down illegal institutions and take action against fraudulent activities.

Parents and students are encouraged to check the DHET website for a list of registered colleges and to contact the department’s toll-free helpline at 0800-872-222 for any concerns.

