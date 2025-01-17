Dilemma over traditional vs new-age careers

With the rapid evolution of technology and social media, career opportunities for young people are no longer limited to traditional paths like teaching, nursing or law.
Prof Nadine Petersen, an education expert at the University of Johannesburg, explains how social media has influenced the types of unconventional career paths today as well as the skills and qualities young people need to succeed in them.
Sowetan: How has the rise of social media and technology influenced career choices?
Dreyer: The transformation of technology affects all jobs regardless. Careers like influencer or digital content creation aren’t new, they’ve just been given another name. Technology continues to reshape existing roles and create entirely new opportunities for young people.
Sowetan: What challenges do students face when choosing non-traditional careers?
Dreyer: Many learners base their choices on insufficient or misleading information about the realities of the working world. For instance, students need to know: what could I do with geography? Or why are higher maths results a requirement for certain courses? What can I study to become an orthodontist and where can I study?
Sowetan: How can psychometric assessments help students explore these modern options?
Dreyer: Learners should be exposed to the practical experience of the real working world during their career guidance. Psychometric assessment processes are used, and attributes such as aptitude, interests, personality and motivation need to be carefully assessed to make informed decisions, however, specific attention is paid to the realities and demands of the real working world.
Sowetan: Are traditional careers becoming obsolete in the face of modern options?
Dreyer: Not at all. Traditional careers remain essential, but the opportunities within those fields are evolving. For instance, nursing now integrates telehealth, and journalism has expanded into digital platforms.
Sowetan: What advice would you give to students considering unconventional careers?
Dreyer: Focus on gaining practical experience. Work during holidays or shadow professionals in the field. This not only builds your skills but also demonstrates value during interviews. It’s important to understand how technology and industry demands are shaping career paths. Specific attention must be paid to the demands of real industries, not just theoretical expectations.
Sowetan: What are the consequences of making the wrong career choice for students and parents?
Dreyer: The cost for the parents of a student who ends his studies in his or her first year or before finishing, due to having made the wrong choice, is simply too high and could also be experienced as a severe emotional loss. Learners must look where there is a gap in the market and take advantage. Don't join a career group that already has too many potentials to choose from.
