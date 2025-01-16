News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 16 January 2025 - 10:07

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual misconduct against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is continuing on Thursday.

The tribunal heard evidence on Wednesday that he had sent pictures and WhatsApp stickers, later deleted, to judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, including one of “his private parts”.

Wednesday was the third day of the hearing — the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment — and the third day of Mengo's testimony. Mbenenge has denied that their interactions were unwanted and unwelcome by her. Though some of the WhatsApp messages between the two have been admitted by the judge president, the pictures Mengo testified about on Wednesday morning are “in dispute”, said evidence leader Salome Scheepers.

