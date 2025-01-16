News

Timeline of the Stilfontein saga

16 January 2025 - 12:26
Mine rescue operations in Stilfontein to retrieve illegal miners and dead bodies.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
  • In December 2023, the government launches Operation Vala Mgodi to tackle illegal mining across the country,
  • During the operation, police arrest several illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West, and cut off food supply to the miners,
  • In August last year, there are reports that zama zamas at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein have run out of food and have started resurfacing with police arresting them,
  • By November, about 300 illegal miners had resurfaced and appeared in court.
  • On November 21, the Pretoria high court hears an urgent application by mining-affected communities seeking to compel the government to provide humanitarian aid and initiate rescue operations,
  • On November 25, the court dismisses the application,
  • In December, the Pretoria high court grants lawyers for human rights an interim order that allows community members and charitable organisations to provide water and food to the zama zamas ,
  • In the same month, the organisation approaches the apex court to appeal the Pretoria high court ruling,
  • Last Friday, the Pretoria high court orders government to use mining rescue service to help illegal miners underground to resurface in an urgent application brought by Zinzi Tom, a relative of one of the trapped miners,
  • Rescue operations start on Monday, January 13, and by Wednesday at 4pm, a total of 216 illegal miners have been rescued while 78 bodies were retrieved.

