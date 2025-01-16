Timeline of the Stilfontein saga

Mine rescue operations in Stilfontein to retrieve illegal miners and dead bodies. Image: Kabelo Mokoena
In December 2023, the government launches Operation Vala Mgodi to tackle illegal mining across the country,
During the operation, police arrest several illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West, and cut off food supply to the miners,
In August last year, there are reports that zama zamas at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein have run out of food and have started resurfacing with police arresting them,
By November, about 300 illegal miners had resurfaced and appeared in court.
On November 21, the Pretoria high court hears an urgent application by mining-affected communities seeking to compel the government to provide humanitarian aid and initiate rescue operations,
On November 25, the court dismisses the application,
In December, the Pretoria high court grants lawyers for human rights an interim order that allows community members and charitable organisations to provide water and food to the zama zamas ,
In the same month, the organisation approaches the apex court to appeal the Pretoria high court ruling,
Last Friday, the Pretoria high court orders government to use mining rescue service to help illegal miners underground to resurface in an urgent application brought by Zinzi Tom, a relative of one of the trapped miners,
Rescue operations start on Monday, January 13, and by Wednesday at 4pm, a total of 216 illegal miners have been rescued while 78 bodies were retrieved.
