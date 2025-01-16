News

Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail

16 January 2025 - 08:17
Hawks official accused of trying to influence investigation was released on R10,000 bail.
A senior Hawks official accused of attempting to influence a police officer investigating an alleged corruption case against a councillor in Limpopo has been released on R10,000 bail. 

Brig Motajane Mapome, 54, from Pretoria, appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court facing a charge of corruption.

“It is alleged that in January 2022, the accused came to Bela-Bela and offered a promotion to a police colonel and also offered to assist him to obtain tenders in exchange for him (police official) destroying evidence in a case of tender corruption which he was investigating,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. 

The case was postponed to March 26 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

