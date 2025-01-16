“During the festive season, we rolled out a successful road safety operation that ensured the enforcement of the law and the visibility of law enforcement officers. We want to sustain this visibility as we reopen schools to ensure the safety of future leaders,” he said.
“Our view is that those who are transporting learners must know that they are carrying the future of this province. Only the strongest shoulders of disciplined individuals can carry and fulfil the hopes of the nation.”
Duma noted most communities have been affected due to damaged road infrastructure, bridges and human settlements after recent heavy rainfall.
“It is our hope that in the coming year, we will get more budget to provide scholar transport to more than 157,538 learners who are on the waiting list. The budget required for this purpose is estimated at R1.6bn.”
TimesLIVE
KZN pulls 47 unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles from roads
Province gets tough on unsafe vehicles as schools reopen
Image: Supplied
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has removed 47 scholar transport operators from the roads after declaring their vehicles unroadworthy.
They were prevented from transporting pupils to school when the 2025 academic year started on Wednesday.
On Tuesday transport MEC Siboniso Duma led a team of examiners who inspected 245 buses and minibuses that provide scholar transport to 77,369 pupils.
They found concerns related to steering, brakes and suspension, leading to 47 vehicles being declared unroadworthy.
Duma said more law enforcement operations and inspections of scholar transport will be conducted by a team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in more than 26 satellite stations.
