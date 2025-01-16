Know about sexual harassment

The topic of sexual harassment has been brought into sharp focus recently, following the start of the judicial inquiry into Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexually harassing his secretary.
Tumelo "Duke" Rasebopye, a diversity and inclusion specialist at the University of Pretoria, says some conducts which constitute sexual harassment have been normalised as socially acceptable and that employees need to be attentive to them.
What constitutes sexual harassment at work?
Sexual harassment relates to any unwanted conduct that is sexual in nature. Over and above it not being wanted, it is conduct that is not welcomed and is not mutual at the time it takes place. The above would render the conduct to be non-consensual.
How can employees identify its different forms? What are some examples?
Employees need to be attentive to the kinds of conduct and interactions that can be constituted as sexual. Some of these conducts have been normalised as socially acceptable behaviour, such as giving a colleague a compliment on how they look or on how they are dressed, without first checking if they want or would welcome such an interaction with you. This conduct can be verbal and non-verbal.
What steps should victims take to report incidents while protecting themselves professionally and emotionally?
Recipients of unwanted sexual conduct should make it known to the individual that they find their conduct to be offensive and not appreciated. Should this conduct persist, the recipient needs to either take note of the behaviour for record-keeping purposes, reinforce their boundaries or approach human resources or the office designated to deal with such conduct for support in enforcing their boundaries.
How can sexual harassment impact individuals personally and professionally?
Sexual harassment can make a place (of work) to be uncomfortable for the recipient of that harm. It can lead to absenteeism, interfere with their productivity and overall well-being within the office, and spill over into their personal lives, especially when there is a lack of support from their employer.
What responsibilities do companies have to address and prevent harassment?
First and foremost, companies need to have a policy in place that clearly defines which kind of conduct would be defined as sexual harassment, how cases of sexual harassment would be dealt with and the remedies available for recipients of this harm.
Companies also need to have awareness campaigns that are coupled with workshops to ensure the policy and values are known by all, including the kind of conduct that is deemed to be unacceptable and punishable within the workplace.
SowetanLIVE
Know about sexual harassment
Image: supplied
The topic of sexual harassment has been brought into sharp focus recently, following the start of the judicial inquiry into Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexually harassing his secretary.
Tumelo "Duke" Rasebopye, a diversity and inclusion specialist at the University of Pretoria, says some conducts which constitute sexual harassment have been normalised as socially acceptable and that employees need to be attentive to them.
What constitutes sexual harassment at work?
Sexual harassment relates to any unwanted conduct that is sexual in nature. Over and above it not being wanted, it is conduct that is not welcomed and is not mutual at the time it takes place. The above would render the conduct to be non-consensual.
How can employees identify its different forms? What are some examples?
Employees need to be attentive to the kinds of conduct and interactions that can be constituted as sexual. Some of these conducts have been normalised as socially acceptable behaviour, such as giving a colleague a compliment on how they look or on how they are dressed, without first checking if they want or would welcome such an interaction with you. This conduct can be verbal and non-verbal.
What steps should victims take to report incidents while protecting themselves professionally and emotionally?
Recipients of unwanted sexual conduct should make it known to the individual that they find their conduct to be offensive and not appreciated. Should this conduct persist, the recipient needs to either take note of the behaviour for record-keeping purposes, reinforce their boundaries or approach human resources or the office designated to deal with such conduct for support in enforcing their boundaries.
How can sexual harassment impact individuals personally and professionally?
Sexual harassment can make a place (of work) to be uncomfortable for the recipient of that harm. It can lead to absenteeism, interfere with their productivity and overall well-being within the office, and spill over into their personal lives, especially when there is a lack of support from their employer.
What responsibilities do companies have to address and prevent harassment?
First and foremost, companies need to have a policy in place that clearly defines which kind of conduct would be defined as sexual harassment, how cases of sexual harassment would be dealt with and the remedies available for recipients of this harm.
Companies also need to have awareness campaigns that are coupled with workshops to ensure the policy and values are known by all, including the kind of conduct that is deemed to be unacceptable and punishable within the workplace.
SowetanLIVE
Ekurhuleni sex pest to undergo counselling
Teacher accused of sexual harassment suspended
Eastern Cape teacher axed after attempting to seduce boy, 13
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos