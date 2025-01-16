For Phindile Nhlapho, her failed plans to relocate from Daveyton to Benoni are the reason her twins are at home without school.
Frustrated parents seek department's help as learners miss school
Image: Antonio Muchave
Hundreds of frustrated Gauteng parents queued outside the department of education's Benoni office on Thursday seeking assistance for their children who are at home and without school as they have not yet been placed.
Others had missed days of work as they had been frequenting the offices with no help.
For Phindile Nhlapho, her failed plans to relocate from Daveyton to Benoni are the reason her twins are at home without school.
According to Nhlapho, she had planned to relocate to Benoni this year and had the address of where she would be staying which she used to apply for her children at a school in the area.
Her twins were accepted but then in January, her relocation plans fell apart. As Benoni is far from her grade 1 twins where she lives, she could not accept the space anymore.
Nhlapho said when she went back to their old school where they had been doing grade R, she was sent to the department of education.
“I was here yesterday after school and they told me they cannot take them [the twins] unless the department changes the placement address to Daveyton,” said Nhlapo.
Another parent, Ntokozo Kotobe, told Sowetan that she is a vendor and has now missed a few days of work while frequenting the department hoping to get placement for her daughter.
Nhlapho said she had registered her daughter for grade 1 at a primary school in Tembisa and was accepted.
She said she was asked to bring documents to school afterward but when she got there she would be given another date to submit. However, the other day she was told to submit them at the department's offices on January 13. Nhlapo said she was not assisted that day and was told to return the other day. She did not go back on Tuesday and rather sent her daughter to school but they were turned back and told to go submit the documents at the department.
“I bought stationery and uniform and I don’t know what’s stopping them from taking my child. I also have a reference that proves acceptance," she said while in the queue.
Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said they remain committed to resolving these cases and ensuring that all the pupils are placed in suitable schools as quickly as possible.
He said some of the reasons for the non-placement of the pupils were applicants seeking admission for grades other than grade 1 or grade 8 at schools that have already reached capacity.
Another, he said, was families relocating within the province and seeking placement for inner grades.
