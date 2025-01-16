Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto, has had water woes for the past seven months, and a nurse says the issue is making their job of caring for patients difficult.
“When there’s no water, there would be municipal water that is delivered by water tankers into the JoJo tanks around the hospital... but even that is not enough. Often, we have to bring our own water from home just to get by.
“On days where there is water, the pressure is low and there would be none on the third and fourth floors, and this make our job of treating patients under such conditions very difficult," said the nurse.
In an internal memo circulated to all staff members, which Sowetan has seen, the staff is told that the hospital is undergoing planned disruptions from 8pm to 4am.
It reads: "The purpose of this communique is to inform all staff members of Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital about planned water supply disruptions for three days, commencing from today evening on January 14 to January 16 from 8pm to 4am.”
Bheki Mlangeni Hospital's water woes go unabated
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The memo described the disruption as necessary for a contractor to do plumbing maintenance and repair excessive leakages at the hospital.
“Therefore, water supply will be shut down during maintenance period mentioned. Alternative water provisions would be made,” reads the memo.
According to the DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, the hospital has been poorly maintained.
“It is unacceptable that this recently built hospital, which was opened in April 2014, has been so poorly maintained, including the main water tank which has not been functioning for years,” said Bloom.
The Gauteng department of health said they would respond after getting answers from the hospital's CEO.
SowetanLIVE
