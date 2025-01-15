News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearings into sexual assault charges against judge Selby Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 15 January 2025 - 10:48

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual assault against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Wednesday.

Testifying at the sexual harassment probe, Eastern Cape judges secretary Andiswa Mengo claimed Mbenenge “tore my soul” and made her feel like someone who did not have dignity.

The hearing, which began on Monday, is the first time a judge has faced possible impeachment for sexual harassment. The judge president denied he harassed Mengo and said their interactions were consensual.

Answering questions about why she did not respond to WhatsApp messages about her “favourite position”, Mengo said: “This is a church leader we are talking about. This is somebody’s husband we are talking about. This is a father who has a family. This is a leader of a division.”

TimesLIVE

