News

WATCH LIVE | Court gives judgement on AKA murder suspects bail application

15 January 2025 - 10:19

Courtesy oF SABC News.

Two suspects charged with the murder of AKA will hear the judgement on their bail application at the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, made a fresh bid for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on January 9 - citing financial hardship as the reason.

As result of my incarceration, St Benedicts School had written my family a letter for breach of contract if R100,000 was not paid by December 10,” wrote Gwabeni in his application.

While Ndimande said he was responsible for financially supporting his father's wives but this had been dealt a blow when his taxi was involved in an accident after his arrest.He said his release on bail would allow him to raise funds to meet his obligations and legal fees.

SowetanLIVE

Financial hardship behind fresh bids for bail by two accused in AKA and Tibz deaths

Mziwethemba Gwabeni, one of the five allegedly linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in ...
News
5 days ago

Two AKA murder accused in fresh bail bid based on new facts

Two of the five accused allegedly linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in February 2023 will ...
News
1 week ago

Why Eswatini won't extradite AKA and Tibz murder suspects

The Eswatini-based brothers accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will be able to appeal the order for ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...