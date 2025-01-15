WATCH LIVE | Court gives judgement on AKA murder suspects bail application

Two suspects charged with the murder of AKA will hear the judgement on their bail application at the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, made a fresh bid for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on January 9 - citing financial hardship as the reason.

As result of my incarceration, St Benedicts School had written my family a letter for breach of contract if R100,000 was not paid by December 10,” wrote Gwabeni in his application.

While Ndimande said he was responsible for financially supporting his father's wives but this had been dealt a blow when his taxi was involved in an accident after his arrest.He said his release on bail would allow him to raise funds to meet his obligations and legal fees.

SowetanLIVE