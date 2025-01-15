News

Top achiever prioritised academics over extra murals to get five distinctions

'I had to sacrifice a lot to focus on my studies'

15 January 2025 - 11:38
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Ntombenhle Madonsela
Image: Supplied

After clinching five distinctions in matric and being accepted at both Wits and UCT, Soweto's Ntombenhle Madonsela now finds herself having to decide whether she will study computer science, actuarial science or medicine.

Each aligns with her high achiever dynamic personality and desire to explore diverse opportunities.

“I want to take the risk. Staying near home would make me too dependent on my parents. I need to step out of my comfort zone,” she said. 

At the start of Ntombenhle's matric year, she set a clear goal: to stay ahead in her studies by pre-studying content before it was taught in class.

However, as an active member of the debate team, she often found herself juggling debate competitions and her studies.

“Time management was the problem,” the 17-year-old from Emshukantambo Secondary School admitted.

Despite these struggles, she learned to prioritise effectively and that paid off as she got five distinctions in English, isiZulu, life sciences, maths and geography.

“I had to sacrifice a lot of things, including debates, to focus on my studies. Even now, I sometimes wish I had given more time to my academics,” the teenager said.

According to Ntombenhle, a turning point in her academic journey came when she was unexpectedly introduced to the “7 out of 7” campaign.

The matric class of 2024 achieved a 87.3% pass rate, the highest in the history of the country.

The campaign included top pupils from each district in the province. Ntombenhle was part of the 30 pupils in Gauteng to represent their district and had the opportunity to experience the stage ceremony for top achievers. 

“When my teacher told me a day before the camp, I did not believe it. I knew I was smart but I never thought I would get recognised provincially from a school in Pimville. 

“When I got there, I found out I was among the top 30 learners in Gauteng. It was a new experience being surrounded by peers who were as academically motivated as I was. At first, I felt pressured but it became a source of motivation,” she said.

Throughout her matric year, Ntombenhle’s goal was to achieve seven distinctions. While she excelled in most subjects, she faced challenges in physical sciences and chemistry.

“Chemistry did me bad,” she admitted, reflecting on her last exam. 

