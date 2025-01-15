Free State has 7,034 pupils that are still awaiting placement, with 6,089 of those going to grade 8.
Parents who applied late for admissions and those who rejected placement offers and insisted on specific schools of their preference, have been cited as some of the reasons.
In North West, 915 grade 8 pupils were still without schools. “The reality of the matter is that the department has a lesser number of secondary schools than primary schools,” said department of education spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.
He also said some parents preferred English-medium schools in the suburbs, and there were not a lot in the province, hence they refuse placements in certain schools. “We have also indicated to parents that English-medium schools are limited in our province, so they should not overlook the schools that have been recommended for their children as our curriculum in the province is the same,” Molokwane said.
Thousands of pupils still without schools
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
As schools re-open on Wednesday, some parents are still in the dark and anxious about the status of their children's placement as they are part of the many thousands who have still not been placed at schools.
Provincial departments of education said a preference for suburban schools, late applications, migration and too few highs schools were some of the reason some pupils are still to be placed.
Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini said they had 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils. She said contributing factors were high demand of English-medium schools, especially in fastest growing towns, causing migration increase for parents seeking jobs moving with their families.
Yoliswa Khumalo is one of the thousands of Mpumalanga parents still waiting as her daughter still did not have space. “We applied early last year, and my child is one of the best performing learners at her primary school. I’m shocked and disappointed that my child was not accepted,” she said.
“I'm waiting and trying to get her a place as we speak but they said there's no space at [Hoërskool] Bergvlum, I'm wondering who they prefer. I'm disappointed by the department of education that failed to build schools here in town (Mbombela). If you look here, there's no school that was built since 1994, which is not right.”
