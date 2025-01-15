News

Senior Hawks official arrested on ‘corruption’ charges

15 January 2025 - 09:33
The senior officer is accused of attempting to influence a police investigating officer involved in a case against a councillor in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, arrested one of its senior officers on allegations of corruption on Wednesday. 

The officer, 54, who is stationed at the Hawks' head office, is accused of attempting to influence a police investigating officer involved in a case against a councillor in Limpopo.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the suspect approached the fellow police officer and requested assistance for a councillor facing a criminal investigation.

“The complainant, who was the investigating officer in the case, was promised tenders and favours in exchange for his assistance. The senior officer allegedly offered to use his connections at the police head office to secure a promotion for the complainant if he supported him,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale. 

She said after an investigation the senior officer was charged with corruption and is expected to appear at the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE 

