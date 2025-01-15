News

Protect the protectors, SAPU urges

15 January 2025 - 07:15
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Spokesperson for SAPU Lesiba Thobakgale.
Spokesperson for SAPU Lesiba Thobakgale.
Image: SUPPLIED

Thirty-nine police officers were shot dead in the line of duty between April and May last year. Four more were killed in the past two weeks, and in one of the killings, one of the suspects is a 17-year-old youngster. Sowetan speaks to South African Police Union (SAPU) spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale about the continuing police killings and the impact their deaths have on crime prevention.

Sowetan: Are police killings increasing or have they decreased?

Thobakgale: Police killings are on the rise, they have never decreased. 

Sowetan: What is the impact of police killings on crime prevention and recruiting young people into the force?

Thobakgale: It is problematic because if you kill police officers who must enforce the law, it means citizens will not have police officers to police them. Our boots on the ground are decreasing. These killings also bring fear to young people who must join the force. They ask why should they become sacrificial lambs to criminals. It's problematic because we are losing young people who still have a future in this career.

Sowetan: Why do criminals have no issues or shame killing police officers?

Thobakgale: The first thing is disregarding the law. They see police officers as the stumbling block that will disturb their criminality. Some criminals target police officers because they are intercepting the types of operations they are doing and they target them even when they are off-duty. There was an event reported in December in KwaZulu-Natal where a station commander and a detective were killed while they were attending a murder scene.  

Sowetan: What is SAPU's response to the surge in police killings?

Thobakgale: We have a campaign that says 'Protect our Protectors'. We are asking communities to join hands with us to fight against police killings because the people who kill police officers live in our communities. Killing a police officer is treason. The government must be decisive, the state has the responsibility to make sure they protect law enforcement at large. 

SowetanLIVE

Suspect arrested in the Mpumalanga tavern shooting

Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough in the tavern shooting that claimed eight lives by arresting one person.
News
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from arrest

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has denied allegations of abusing his power and interfering in the arrest of a senior ...
News
23 hours ago

Five police officers killed in line of duty in 10 days

Five police officers have died in the line of duty since the beginning of the year.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...