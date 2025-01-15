Protect the protectors, SAPU urges

Thirty-nine police officers were shot dead in the line of duty between April and May last year. Four more were killed in the past two weeks, and in one of the killings, one of the suspects is a 17-year-old youngster. Sowetan speaks to South African Police Union (SAPU) spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale about the continuing police killings and the impact their deaths have on crime prevention.
Sowetan: Are police killings increasing or have they decreased?
Thobakgale: Police killings are on the rise, they have never decreased.
Sowetan: What is the impact of police killings on crime prevention and recruiting young people into the force?
Thobakgale: It is problematic because if you kill police officers who must enforce the law, it means citizens will not have police officers to police them. Our boots on the ground are decreasing. These killings also bring fear to young people who must join the force. They ask why should they become sacrificial lambs to criminals. It's problematic because we are losing young people who still have a future in this career.
Sowetan: Why do criminals have no issues or shame killing police officers?
Thobakgale: The first thing is disregarding the law. They see police officers as the stumbling block that will disturb their criminality. Some criminals target police officers because they are intercepting the types of operations they are doing and they target them even when they are off-duty. There was an event reported in December in KwaZulu-Natal where a station commander and a detective were killed while they were attending a murder scene.
Sowetan: What is SAPU's response to the surge in police killings?
Thobakgale: We have a campaign that says 'Protect our Protectors'. We are asking communities to join hands with us to fight against police killings because the people who kill police officers live in our communities. Killing a police officer is treason. The government must be decisive, the state has the responsibility to make sure they protect law enforcement at large.
SowetanLIVE
Protect the protectors, SAPU urges
Image: SUPPLIED
Thirty-nine police officers were shot dead in the line of duty between April and May last year. Four more were killed in the past two weeks, and in one of the killings, one of the suspects is a 17-year-old youngster. Sowetan speaks to South African Police Union (SAPU) spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale about the continuing police killings and the impact their deaths have on crime prevention.
Sowetan: Are police killings increasing or have they decreased?
Thobakgale: Police killings are on the rise, they have never decreased.
Sowetan: What is the impact of police killings on crime prevention and recruiting young people into the force?
Thobakgale: It is problematic because if you kill police officers who must enforce the law, it means citizens will not have police officers to police them. Our boots on the ground are decreasing. These killings also bring fear to young people who must join the force. They ask why should they become sacrificial lambs to criminals. It's problematic because we are losing young people who still have a future in this career.
Sowetan: Why do criminals have no issues or shame killing police officers?
Thobakgale: The first thing is disregarding the law. They see police officers as the stumbling block that will disturb their criminality. Some criminals target police officers because they are intercepting the types of operations they are doing and they target them even when they are off-duty. There was an event reported in December in KwaZulu-Natal where a station commander and a detective were killed while they were attending a murder scene.
Sowetan: What is SAPU's response to the surge in police killings?
Thobakgale: We have a campaign that says 'Protect our Protectors'. We are asking communities to join hands with us to fight against police killings because the people who kill police officers live in our communities. Killing a police officer is treason. The government must be decisive, the state has the responsibility to make sure they protect law enforcement at large.
SowetanLIVE
Suspect arrested in the Mpumalanga tavern shooting
Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from arrest
Five police officers killed in line of duty in 10 days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos