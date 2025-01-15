As children return to school this week and parents are expected to foot the bill for uniform and stationery, the National Gambling Board has warned consumers against the temptation of perceived quick and easy windfalls through gambling.
Caroline Kongwa, the board's Accounting Authority, said gambling should never be defined as a source of income or to make ends meet. She said this mindset was fraught with danger, as gambling is never a "sure thing" but rather a risk taken with money that consumers can often ill-afford to lose.
January is often a difficult month, dubbed colloquially in SA as "Januworry". Most people would have received their December pay cheque early in the month and indiscriminate spending during the holidays soon uses up funds that would otherwise have been sufficient to service the needs of a household until the next pay cheque.
She said the unrealistic appeal of quick money through gambling for those in dire financial straits can lead to worsening the situation. Often, consumers will go into further debt by borrowing money to feed a gambling habit, with the aim of making their money grow.
“It is important that South Africans realise that gambling is a leisure pursuit similar to going to the movies or dining out. Healthy financial management is key and money for gambling as a form of entertainment should only be set aside from a household budget once all bills, financial commitments and basic needs have been met,” Kongwa added.
She said one of the underlying danger of supplementing income through gambling is the risk of developing a gambling addiction or compulsion.
National Gambling Board warns against gambling to make ends meet in ‘Januworry’
"When gambling behaviour spins out of control, the habit can start affecting the financial and mental wellbeing of the gambler and his/her family. The only recourse is for the person to admit to their problem and seek help. Unfortunately, the social stigma of addiction as well as shame and embarrassment on the part of the gambler often stops them from accessing treatment," she said.
Red flags for problem gambling behaviour include:
The board urges gamblers or their loved ones to reach out to the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation for help with gambling addiction. You can call 0800-006-008, WhatsApp/SMS HELP To 076-675-0710 or email to helpline@responsiblegambling.org.za
