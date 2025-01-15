News

Khayelitsha man in court for possession of hijacked vehicle

Suspect also found to have illegal ammunition

By Kim Swartz - 15 January 2025 - 15:32
A man was arrested in Khayelitsha when police recovered a hijacked vehicle on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after police recovered a hijacked vehicle from the Makhaza policing precinct on Tuesday.

Members attached to Operation Shanela followed up on information about a hijacked Toyota Quantum minibus at 5pm.

“The members spotted the vehicle in Qandu Qandu informal settlement and while approaching it, a group of men disembarked [from] the vehicle and ran in different directions,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

“The members in pursuit managed to arrest one man, who was found in possession of a loaded magazine. The hijacked vehicle was recovered and impounded for safeguarding.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court facing charges for being in possession of the hijacked vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.

Meanwhile, Operation Shanela officials approached a suspicious 23-year-old male at Browns Farm.

“They discovered a 7.65 pistol with an empty magazine on his person. He was subsequently arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm. The suspect will appear in the Athlone magistrate's court, once charged,” said Pojie. 

TimesLIVE

