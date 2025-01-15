North West police have launched an investigation into the murder of a policewoman who was shot and killed in her private car while on her way to work.
The motive for the murder is not yet know. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said they don't know whether Sgt Fundiswa Motlhaoleng's service pistol was stolen as it was not with her at the time her body was found.
According to Mokgwaabone, Motlhaoleng was shot and killed on Tuesday.
He said Motlhaoleng was in her vehicle and in her full uniform when she was attacked by unknown suspects.
“The incident occurred on Taljaart Kruger Street in Randlespark, where three empty cartridges and one live round of ammunition were recovered,” Mokgwabone said.
He further revealed that Motlhaoleng’s body was found with gunshot wounds to her right jaw and hand. Witnesses reported seeing a black Volkswagen Polo with four occupants speeding away from the scene, he said. “The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is leading the probe,” he added.
North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer. He described the killing as intolerable and callous, highlighting the negative impact such incidents have on service delivery and the morale of the organisation.
Asaneng has instructed the investigative team to work tirelessly to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.
SowetanLIVE
Hunt on for killers of North West police sergeant
Image: Supplied
