“When I came to the school their matric results were 51.9% and four years later we are on 100%.”
This is what the overjoyed Lufhereng Secondary School principal, Sebonwang Mphahlele, said this morning after her school produced 97% bachelors for the class of 2024.
Only five pupils received diploma certificates and 160 received bachelors. No pupil has a high certificate pass.
Mphahlele was transferred from Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School in 2020, where she was a deputy principal, to Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto.
At the time, Lufhereng was classified as an underperforming school.
She explained how she had to change the narrative in just six months under the Covid-19 principles.
Full week classes, camps helped us achieve 100% pass – Mphahlele
Overjoyed principals shares turnaround strategy for underperforming Lufhereng
Image: Antonio Muchave
“The school was categorised as section 52B, meaning we were underperforming. I came in June and we opened in August, so I had only six months to get a turnaround strategy for matric results. I conquered with a rise of 86.1% and made us the most improved underperforming school.”
Mphahlele conceded that the journey was not an easy one as at some point they dropped the ball in 2022. However, their dedication ensured that their pupils pulled up their socks.
“We were expecting 100% because we had school from Monday to Sunday including cross-night sessions and camps. Our strategy was building up to ensure we secure the expectations we made as the school.”
She said the department gave the school a target of 90% bachelors and 10% diplomas. They were also told not to have any higher certificates.
“We surpassed their expectations,” she said.
