Five years or R20,000 fine for former financial director who stole R500k

By TimesLIVE - 15 January 2025 - 17:35
An investigation found that Lilian Adonis was solely responsible for handling the school's finances, with other staff members only handling money during her absence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

Lilian Lynette Rieger Adonis, a former financial planner at Fort Beaufort Primary School who stole more than R500,000 between January 2017 and July 2018, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment or a fine of R20,000 on Wednesday.   

The KwaMaqoma regional court in the Eastern Cape earlier found Adonis, 51, guilty of theft. 

She oversaw the school's financial transactions, including receiving, recording and banking school funds. 

“Testimony from three key witnesses was presented, including a chartered accountant and auditor, Titus van Der Walt. Van Der Walt's audit revealed the money was missing from the school's funds,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Adonis received the money but failed to deposit it within the required time, with some funds left unbanked for up to 80 days.

“Despite denying any knowledge of the missing funds, the investigation triggered by the audit found Adonis was solely responsible for handling the school's finances with other staff members only handling money during her absence,” Tyali said. 

Prosecutor Thanduxolo Maxhaulana said Adonis' actions resulted in substantial financial losses for the school. 

“This sentence demonstrates the commitment of the NPA to holding perpetrators of economic crimes accountable,” Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said. 

TimesLIVE 

