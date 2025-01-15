Five moments that defined Malema, Ndlozi's political relationship

EFF leader Julius Malema recently revealed that his relationship with former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has ended.
While this may not come as a shock to many due to recent events within the party, there is no denying that the two politicians were once inseparable — with one often being labelled the right hand man of the other.
We take a look at five moments that defined the pair's political relationship over the years:
The formation of the EFF
When the EFF was formed in 2013 by former ANC Youth League leader Malema and former ANC Youth League spokesperson Floyd Shivambu, another important person in the party was Ndlozi who was the national spokesperson of the party at the time.
Ndlozi then became one of the most popular faces of the EFF because of how eloquently he spoke, his charisma, his ability to sing Struggle songs well and his good looks. People started referring to him as the 'People's bae'.
Ndlozi would often echo Malema's sentiments in parliament and in interviews.
Ndlozi graduates with a PhD
In 2017, Ndlozi was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree in political studies by the University of the Witwatersrand.
In a statement issued by the EFF, Malema congratulated Ndlozi and said he was an example to other commissars in the party.
“As a Central Command Team member, national spokesperson and ground force of the EFF, commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi never compromised his work even though he was busy finishing his studies. Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is among the most dedicated, committed and impactful leaders of the EFF,” Malema said.
“The EFF is also proud that he has achieved a doctorate before the age of 35. All Activists of the EFF should take inspiration from commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and pursue their studies until the highest level of qualifications,” he added before saying that Ndlozi would make a good leader.
Ndlozi and Malema are both charged with assault
In 2018, Malema and Nldozi were accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial on April 14 2018. They were found not guilty of the matter in 2022.
Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy found discrepancies in the state’s case while the “evidence in its totality confirms the version” of Malema and Ndlozi, who he said had not contradicted themselves when testifying in the trial.
Malema, Ndlozi cleared of cop assault at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 2018 funeral
Malema endorses Ndlozi to become Gauteng premier, jokes about his height
In May, Ndlozi received an endorsement to be a premier candidate of the EFF in Gauteng from Malema.
Speaking during an interview with KAYA FM host Phemelo Motene, Malema sang praises for Ndlozi and said he was a far better candidate than the ANC's Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng premier candidates behind poster faces
“Ndlozi is one guy who was favoured by God. He’s got the brains, the ladies say he’s got the looks — I don’t know that; he’s got humility and a voice to sing. I’ve never seen everything in one person. That’s the kind of person we’re giving you. You’ll have to make a decision,” he said before making fun of his height.
“But the other thing, when every time people jump to him, I know there’s going to be the last statement, which is: ‘But you’re too short’ and I say: ‘Hmm, that’s very important’.”
Ndlozi resigns
Last week, Ndlozi resigned from parliament. The resignation came after his non-appearance at last month's party’s third elective conference. According to the party, Ndlozi resigned out of his own will.
His resignation was announced by the EFF in a statement.
“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from the deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” the statement read.
Leaving people wondering what his next move will be, Ndlozi commented briefly on his resignation.
“Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya (I thank the people's party. I love you all),” he wrote on X.
