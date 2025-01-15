As a matriculant, Boitumelo Eland faced a challenging journey through her matric year due to what she described as not receiving the support she desired at home.
The 17-year-old teenager, who lives with her mother and grandmother, said she yearned for someone to push her matric year at Emshukantambo Secondary School in Pimville, Soweto. Someone to wake her up to study and to remind her that she could achieve anything she set her mind to.
Despite that, Boitumelo managed to get three distinctions in life sciences, geography and life orientation. She also got Bs in maths, Sesotho and English as well as a C in physical science.
“Some days I just got overwhelmed and just wanted to give up, but nobody was there to reignite the dying flame and remind me I'm not alone. So, I had to figure it all out by myself.
A simple “good luck” before an exam or a word of encouragement during stressful times could have made all the difference. Instead, she often returned home to judgment and silence, which left her feeling isolated and fragile.
“I would say the support that I desired was for my mother to motivate me daily. That good luck meant a lot. So having to go to school the whole week, writing exams, and not getting even a single piece of good luck. But when I come back with my report, I received judgment alone,” said Boitumelo.
Boitumelo excels in her matric despite lack of support from home
Image: Thulani Mbele
However, Boitumelo refused to let her circumstances define her future. She turned to her school environment and the people close to her for the support she needed.
“Teachers and friends became my driving force”, she said. “Their words of encouragement provided the motivation I craved for.”
Boitumelo poured herself into her studies, pushing through the highs and lows of her academic performance.
While throughout the year she did well in subjects like life science, she worked tirelessly to improve her marks in subjects like mathematics and physical sciences.
Her love for life sciences fuelled her passion for medicine and her goal was clear: to study at the University of Cape Town (UCT). She applied solely for medicine, a testament to how deeply she desired to pursue her dream career as a doctor.
“For me, UCT represented more than just an academic opportunity; it is a chance for a fresh start. I believe that moving away from home would provide me with the independence and stability I need to thrive.
A new environment, free from the distractions and challenges she faced at home, would allow her to focus entirely on her goals she said.
“I just need a fresh start right now. So, being away from home is going to do me justice,” Boitumelo expressed with conviction.
