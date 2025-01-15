News

Body count from Stilfontein mine siege rises to 60

By Reuters - 15 January 2025 - 11:38
Rescued miners are processed by police after being brought to the surface following months underground in Stilfontein, North West, on January 14 2025.
Rescued miners are processed by police after being brought to the surface following months underground in Stilfontein, North West, on January 14 2025.
Image: REUTERS/IHASAAN HAFFEJEE

Authorities have pulled at least 60 bodies from the Stilfontein gold mine over two days, police said late on Tuesday.

Police began laying siege to the mine in August last year and cut off food and water supplies for months in an attempt to force the miners to the surface so they could be arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal mining.

On Monday, authorities began recovering men and bodies from a mine shaft more than 2km underground using a metal cage in an operation that will continue for days.

A police statement said 51 bodies were recovered by 11.30pm on Tuesday, adding to the nine bodies recovered on Monday.

On Tuesday 106 survivors were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining, police said.

UPDATED | 36 bodies, 118 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation

The R12m rescue operation of illegal miners at the old Buffesfontein gold mine in Stilfontein that started on Monday has already resulted in the ...
News
1 day ago

Mantashe says fight against illegal mining should be intensified

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe  says the government should be intensifying its fight against illegal mining.
News
19 hours ago

Illegal miner's family clings to hope

When illegal miner Ayanda Tom failed to resurface from the abandoned Stilfontein mine at the end of three months, like he used to, his family ...
News
2 days ago

Government to begin a rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears

On Thursday the illegal miners said there were 109 dead bodies at the bottom of shafts 10 and 11
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Class of 2024 breaks all matric records
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation