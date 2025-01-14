News

Water cuts in Ekurhuleni as Rand Water repairs leaking pipe

14 January 2025
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to the Industrial Park.
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to the Industrial Park.
Rand Water is planning to repair the leak on the O2 pipeline in Ekurhuleni.

The 24-hour repair work will commence on January 25 and will affect the water supply in several areas in the metro.

The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to the Industrial Park.

"To facilitate the repairs, the O2 pipeline must be isolated, allowing Rand Water to access and carry out the necessary work within the pipeline," said city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini yesterday.

