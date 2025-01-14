Rand Water is planning to repair the leak on the O2 pipeline in Ekurhuleni.
The 24-hour repair work will commence on January 25 and will affect the water supply in several areas in the metro.
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to the Industrial Park.
"To facilitate the repairs, the O2 pipeline must be isolated, allowing Rand Water to access and carry out the necessary work within the pipeline," said city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Water cuts in Ekurhuleni as Rand Water repairs leaking pipe
Image: 123RF
Rand Water is planning to repair the leak on the O2 pipeline in Ekurhuleni.
The 24-hour repair work will commence on January 25 and will affect the water supply in several areas in the metro.
The leak is in the middle of Nasmith Road in Germiston, which serves as a route to the Industrial Park.
"To facilitate the repairs, the O2 pipeline must be isolated, allowing Rand Water to access and carry out the necessary work within the pipeline," said city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg gradually restores water to Sandton but South Hills to stay dry for more than 12 days
Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight
Fears over looming water shutdown in Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos