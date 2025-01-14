A taxi security guard was killed and seven people wounded in a shooting incident in Nyanga, Cape Town, early on Tuesday morning.
Western Cape police officials confiscated 13 rifles and seven handguns after the incident, which is believed to be due to taxi association conflict.
“Police reports indicate a team comprising police intelligence operatives, the national intervention unit, K9 unit, drone unit and provincial combat team were monitoring movements near the Nyanga taxi rank when shots were exchanged between the warring parties,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“As a result of the deployment, further shooting was averted. Police have saturated the area and other hotspots with deployments as scores of commuters were left stranded as a result of the shooting.”
Nineteen security guards are being questioned as part of the investigation conducted by the provincial taxi task team, said Potelwa.
“Engagement with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is ongoing in efforts to determine the legality of the firearms and the security companies they work for.”
Security guard killed, several wounded in taxi shooting in Nyanga
