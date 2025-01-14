News

Rescued Ethiopian nationals charged with contravening Immigration Act

Hawks investigate whether undocumented men are victims of human trafficking

14 January 2025 - 11:43
Koena Mashale Journalist
A house in Sandringham, Johannesburg where 28 Ethiopian nationals found naked.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The 28 Ethiopian nationals found naked in Sandringham, Johannesburg, and believed to be victims of human trafficking appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with contravening the Immigration Act. This is after they were found to be in SA illegally.

The Hawks are investigating whether the undocumented individuals are victims of human trafficking,
Phindi Mjonondwane

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the group – aged between 18 and 21 – was discovered at a residence on Luster Road on Thursday.  

“Authorities responded to a tip-off regarding suspicious activity and found 28 naked individuals, believed to be Ethiopian nationals, who were reportedly held captive. 

“Several individuals required hospital treatment. Some accused managed to escape through a window and burglar bars when the police intervened, with a few apprehended nearby,” said Mjonondwane. 

She said the Gauteng Hawks’ serious organised crime unit has since taken over the case.

“The Hawks are investigating whether the undocumented individuals are victims of human trafficking,” Mjonondwane said. 

Due to scheduling constraints, the men appeared in three separate courtrooms before different magistrates, she said.

The cases have been postponed to February 14 to allow for medical assessments of the injured individuals alleged to have been hurt while escaping from the house.

Additionally, some cases have been remanded to January 17 and 27 after certain accused abandoned their bail applications, said Mjonondwane.

SowetanLIVE

