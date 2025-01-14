Power station school trip shaped my career choice - pupil with 6 distinctions

Neyma Themba has always wanted to become a doctor but a visit to Kusile power station made a long-lasting impression that changed the course of her plans.
After her school trip to the power station where she was introduced to the world of chemical engineering, she decided that it would be one of the career paths she would like to follow.
“Participating in an engineering programme and a job-shadowing opportunity at Kusile power station introduced me to the dynamic world of chemical engineering. Talking to a chemical engineer there made me realise this is something I want to pursue,” she said with conviction.
Today, the 17-year-old Unity Secondary School learner is closer to reaching her dreams after obtaining six distinctions in isiZulu, English, business studies, life orientation, life sciences and religious studies.
Neyma was part of the top achievers at her school and said her matric journey started with challenges as she had to adapt to the relentless demands of exams, assignments, and tests in eight subjects.
“The first term left me at one of my lowest points. Juggling the expectations of excelling in all my subjects, I found my mind drained and questioning its capacity to achieve my goals,” she said.
Mathematics posed a particular challenge. As she was beginning to grasp the curriculum her mathematics teacher was changed which meant she had to adapt to a new teaching technique which became a challenge.
“I had to adapt to two different teaching styles. Just as I was getting used to the first teacher, we had to change, and I had to start over again,” she said.
The second term marked a pivotal shift for Neyma. “I started adapting and seeing progress,” she said with a proud smile.
Speaking to Sowetan, Neyma said her grades improved steadily and she began achieving results that surpassed her expectations.
“By the end of the year, I had become one of Unity Secondary School’s top achievers – a testament to my resilience and hard work,” she said.
With matric behind her, Neyma’s sights are set on an exciting future. She has applied to Wit as well as universities of Cape Town Pretoria and Stellenbosch for programmes in medicine, chemical engineering and teaching.
