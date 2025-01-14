News

Power station school trip shaped my career choice - pupil with 6 distinctions

'Job-shadowing at Kusile made me realise I want to pursue engineering'

14 January 2025 - 13:55
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Neyma Themba is one of the top matric achievers.
Neyma Themba is one of the top matric achievers.
Image: Supplied

Neyma Themba has always wanted to become a doctor but a visit to Kusile power station made a long-lasting impression that changed the course of her plans.

After her school trip to the power station where she was introduced to the world of chemical engineering, she decided that it would be one of the career paths she would like to follow.

“Participating in an engineering programme and a job-shadowing opportunity at Kusile power station introduced me to the dynamic world of chemical engineering. Talking to a chemical engineer there made me realise this is something I want to pursue,” she said with conviction.

Today, the 17-year-old Unity Secondary School learner is closer to reaching her dreams after obtaining six distinctions in isiZulu, English, business studies, life orientation, life sciences and religious studies.

Neyma was part of the top achievers at her school and said her matric journey started with challenges as she had to adapt to the relentless demands of exams, assignments, and tests in eight subjects.

“The first term left me at one of my lowest points. Juggling the expectations of excelling in all my subjects, I found my mind drained and questioning its capacity to achieve my goals,” she said.

Participating in an engineering programme and a job-shadowing opportunity at Kusile Ppower Sstation introduced me to the dynamic world of chemical engineering. Talking to a chemical engineer there made me realise this is something I want to pursue,
Neyma Themba

Mathematics posed a particular challenge. As she was beginning to grasp the curriculum her mathematics teacher was changed which meant she had to adapt to a new teaching technique which became a challenge. 

“I had to adapt to two different teaching styles. Just as I was getting used to the first teacher, we had to change, and I had to start over again,” she said. 

The second term marked a pivotal shift for Neyma. “I started adapting and seeing progress,” she said with a proud smile.

Speaking to Sowetan, Neyma said her grades improved steadily and she began achieving results that surpassed her expectations.

“By the end of the year, I had become one of Unity Secondary School’s top achievers – a testament to my resilience and hard work,” she said. 

With matric behind her, Neyma’s sights are set on an exciting future. She has applied to Wit as well as universities of Cape Town Pretoria and Stellenbosch for programmes in medicine, chemical engineering and teaching.

SowetanLIVE

Matric results music to Amapiano producer's ear

Part-time Amapiano music producer Kali Selepe, 19, who achieved four distinctions in matric exams, says his results are a true reflection of what he ...
News
22 hours ago

Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers

An 18-year-old partially blind pupil from Setotolwane Elsen Secondary School in Limpopo is among the national top matric achievers in special ...
News
1 day ago

Principal lauds Maphaka's effort with matric studies despite Proteas' busy schedule

Proteas left-arm quickie Kwena Maphaka, 18, showed resilience, discipline and independence in his matric exams despite his demanding international ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dangerous winds threaten fire-stricken Los Angeles | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...