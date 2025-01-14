Blogger Musa Khawula is waiting for his day in court while he remains behind bars.
The self-proclaimed “pope of pop culture” was recently arrested in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, for contravention of the Cybercrimes Act and crimen injuria, just less than two months after spending time in jail.
Musa Khawula remains behind bars after being denied bail
Image: X
Musa shot up trends lists on Tuesday when the South African criminal justice system X page revealed his case was postponed to January 21.
“He made his first court appearance in Alexandra magistrate's court. He was remanded with no bail.”
