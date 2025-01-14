News

Musa Khawula remains behind bars after being denied bail

14 January 2025 - 17:07
Joy Mphande Journalist
Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is behind bars again.
Blogger Musa Khawula is waiting for his day in court while he remains behind bars. 

The self-proclaimed “pope of pop culture” was recently arrested in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, for contravention of the Cybercrimes Act and crimen injuria, just less than two months after spending time in jail.

Musa shot up trends lists on Tuesday when the South African criminal justice system X page revealed his case was postponed to January 21. 

“He made his first court appearance in Alexandra magistrate's court. He was remanded with no bail.”

