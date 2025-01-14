Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe says the government should be intensifying its fight against illegal mining.
Mantashe was part of a delegation of government ministers, including police minister Senzo Mkhize, that visited Stilfontein mine in North West on Tuesday after the start of an operation to ensure that all the illegal miners in the mine were brought to the surface.
Mantashe said the criminal aspect of illegal mining is the responsibility of the police
“Because there is illegal mining, this is a crime scene. Once a decision is taken to start a rescue operation, I must liaise with mine rescue service, I must talk to the Mineral Council and the owner of the operation.
“The reality of the matter is that I have not changed my view that illegal mining is a criminal activity. What will never shift to me is the way we deal with illegal mining. It should be intensifying the fight against illegal mining.”
Mantashe said illegal mining was a crime against the economy.
“In 2024, illicit precious metal trade was estimated at R60bn. It is not value to the economy. It is a leakage from the economy.
“Until you show me something different about illegal mining, that it adds value to the economy, I cannot change my approach and stance.”
He said of those who had resurfaced, only 21 were South Africans.
“It is a criminal activity. It is an attack on our economy by foreign nationals in the main,” Mantashe said.
The ministries have been working closely with mine owners and a specialised company experienced in mine rescue operations to finalise detailed plans for the rescue operation.
Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine bodies. This follows the clearing of the site at the weekend and the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3km underground.
TimesLIVE
Mantashe says fight against illegal mining should be intensified
'In 2024, illicit precious metal trade was estimated at R60bn'
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
