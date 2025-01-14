A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a tavern in Mpumalanga on Saturday has been remanded.
Bongani Patrick Nkosi, 39, appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Tuesday. His case was postponed to next week Tuesday for a bail application.
Nkosi was arrested after a mass shooting at a tavern in Pienaar and has been charged with eight counts of murder.
“The suspect allegedly fatally shot eight people in Pienaar while three others were wounded on Saturday night. One victim has since been discharged while two are still in hospital,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane
According to police, one woman and five men were shot dead at the scene while two other victims, a woman and a man, later succumbed to their wounds in hospital.
“The matter was postponed to January 21 for a formal bail application. The suspect remains in custody,” said Ndubane.
Man in court after allegedly shooting dead eight tavern patrons
Image: Supplied/SAPS
