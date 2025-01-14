Lucky Dube school to 'unearth, nurture' local talent – Dlamini

The musician was seated in his car after dropping off his children in Rosettenville when hijackers shot and killed him on October 18 2007.
Speaking to attendees during the announcement of the 2024 matric results in Middelburg on Tuesday, Mpumalanga MEC for education Cathy Dlamini said the school was meant to unearth talent and nurture it.
“The Lucky Dube School for Performing Arts will be one of the schools dedicated to unearth, nurture and leverage the talents of our learners more professionally in line with the emerging world trends in music and arts,” said Dlamini.
“We wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the family of the late Lucky Dube in our midst.”
According to Dlamini, the school is set to be operational as of January 15 when the schools reopen because enrolment had already been done and teaching and learning would start on Wednesday.
For the first time, Mpumalanga managed to improve their results from 78% in 2023 to 84.99%, which is an 8% improvement.
Premier Mandla Ndlovu congratulated the class of 2024 and said the province was aiming to register another increase to 90% in the 2025 matric results.
“This class was hit by Covid-19 when they started their grade 8. They had to study remotely and now we are here, they did this province proud.
“I would like to congratulate them and wish them all the best in their higher education studies and we are saying 'let them come and help improve the province of Mpumalanga'.
“As you know, all the top achievers of the province are going to get bursaries and gifts today and we are saying nothing can stop them because their government is here,” said Ndlovu.
