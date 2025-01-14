News

Love for money decides top matric's future in accounting

Tumisho bag six distinctions to pursue qualification as CA

14 January 2025 - 14:19
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Tumisho Komane of Unity Secondary School.
Image: Supplied

Tumisho Komane's love for money pushed him to choose a commercial stream as he aspires to be a chartered accountant and with six distinctions in the bag, he is ready to study for that journey.

The Unity Secondary School in Daveyton got distinctions in economics, mathematics, life orientation, business studies, accounting and religious studies, the same number he had hoped for.

“I plan to pursue a degree in accounting science, with the ambition of becoming a chartered accountant.

“My career choice was influenced by my interest in money and the practical nature of the field, after initially considering and moving away from my second career in medicine due to a fear of blood,” he said.

Tumisho initially wanted to become a doctor but the fear of blood moved him to a different career, settling on becoming a chartered accountant.

There was little interaction with the educators and I struggled to interpret poetry and short stories.
Tumisho Koman

The 17-year-old said contrary to the daunting tales often shared by past matriculants of how difficult grade 12 is, he found the year more manageable than he initially anticipated.

“For me, matric was not the insurmountable hurdle it is often described as but rather a phase of disciplined effort,” he said.

Tumisho even found it less challenging than grade 11, which he said was more demanding.

However, the journey was not without ups and downs. His major challenge at school was with English, as the subject teacher gave lessons irregularly. He ended up seeking help outside. 

“The big hurdle I faced was with English. The teacher would only come to class once a week to just give us classwork and leave.

“There was little interaction with the educators and I struggled to interpret poetry and short stories. This made me get a tutor just so I could understand literature,” Tumisho explained. 

Tumisho has provisional acceptance at Wits, his preferred institution, and other acceptances from the University of Johannesburg and the University of Free State.

SowetanLIVE

