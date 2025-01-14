For Katlego Motlatle, an 18-year-old matriculant from Forte Secondary School, matric was not just a year of academic rigour; it was a year of survival.
The second term of her final school year took a devastating turn when her mother’s health began to deteriorate. This was at the time that the weight of losing her grandmother in 2022 had left emotional scars that deepened with a family feud over her late grandmother’s house was still weighing heavily on her shoulders.
Motlatle watched as her mother, already fragile, was hospitalised due to the stress and heartbreak of being displaced from her childhood home.
“Witnessing my mother’s pain and the struggles of being displaced from my grandmother's house weighed heavily on me. Living in a one-room home with my siblings, struggling to make ends meet, and often going to bed hungry added to the challenges,” said Motlatle.
However, the challenges she met in her matric year made her more determined to succeed and she got three distinctions in life orientation, history and tourism.
Speaking to Sowetan, she explained how balancing schoolwork with household responsibilities was not easy. She would come home after school, clean, cook, and take care of her younger sibling.
“Once everything was settled, I would sleep for a few hours and wake up at 11pm to study in the quiet of the night until 4am and wake up at 6am to prepare for school.
“Though exhausting, this routine symbolised my unwavering commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty,” she said.
I want to ensure the cycle of poverty ends with me – pupil with 3 distinctions
Image: Supplied
For Katlego Motlatle, an 18-year-old matriculant from Forte Secondary School, matric was not just a year of academic rigour; it was a year of survival.
The second term of her final school year took a devastating turn when her mother’s health began to deteriorate. This was at the time that the weight of losing her grandmother in 2022 had left emotional scars that deepened with a family feud over her late grandmother’s house was still weighing heavily on her shoulders.
Motlatle watched as her mother, already fragile, was hospitalised due to the stress and heartbreak of being displaced from her childhood home.
“Witnessing my mother’s pain and the struggles of being displaced from my grandmother's house weighed heavily on me. Living in a one-room home with my siblings, struggling to make ends meet, and often going to bed hungry added to the challenges,” said Motlatle.
However, the challenges she met in her matric year made her more determined to succeed and she got three distinctions in life orientation, history and tourism.
Speaking to Sowetan, she explained how balancing schoolwork with household responsibilities was not easy. She would come home after school, clean, cook, and take care of her younger sibling.
“Once everything was settled, I would sleep for a few hours and wake up at 11pm to study in the quiet of the night until 4am and wake up at 6am to prepare for school.
“Though exhausting, this routine symbolised my unwavering commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty,” she said.
Amid her darkest moments, Motlatle found an unexpected pillar of support in her geography teacher. Understanding the immense challenges Motlatle faced, her teacher went beyond the call of duty. She provided study tips for all subjects, offered a listening ear, and even organised food parcels for Motlatle’s family.
“She never made me feel like a burden. Her support kept me going,” she said with gratitude.
Motlatle’s challenges did not deter her; instead, they fuelled her ambition. She was confident that her relentless dedication would yield exceptional results in all eight of her subjects and she was correct.
“I refuse to settle for less than my best,” Motlatle asserted.
Looking ahead, Motlatle dreams of breaking the cycle of poverty that has gripped her family. She is torn between two career paths: law and teaching. Her interest in law was sparked in grade 7 by watching Judge Judy, inspiring her to pursue a profession where she could fight for justice.
She applied at Wits, UJ, North West University and University of Pretoria.
However, she is hoping to go to Wits.
Teaching, on the other hand, is a calling born out of her admiration for the teachers who uplifted her during her journey.
“I want to ensure the cycle of poverty ends with me,” she declared. “I will build a better home for my family and create opportunities for us all.”
SowetanLIVE
Soweto's Mmathapelo aspires to become mining engineer after getting 8 distinctions
Becoming a lawyer would honour my dad's memory, says pupils with 4 distinctions
Power station school trip shaped my career choice - pupil with 6 distinctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos