Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry

On Thursday last week, police rescued 28 Ethiopian nationals who were being kept naked at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg, after allegedly being trafficked into the country.
Three other Ethiopian nationals were found in another house in the area and were arrested after being found in the company of a naked man. Hilary Leong works for Act Africa, an organisation that combats human trafficking across the continent. She speaks to Sowetan about human trafficking and what they are doing to combat the problem.
Sowetan: Has human trafficking become a problem for SA?
Leong: Yes, it is a problem because it has increased and while there are efforts to combat it, referring to SA in particular, issues of lack of resources and capacity makes it more difficult to implement measures to combat trafficking in person.
Sowetan: What seems to be behind the rising human trafficking incidents?
Leong: Socio-economic problems, wars, political instability ... which increases vulnerabilities to survive, poverty, unemployment, natural and man-made disasters, greed, corruption as well as substance abuse. Mental and emotional issues are problems. Another reason is the breakdown of family structures which make children especially vulnerable due to lack of proper parenting, creating a lack of emotional, mental as well as material support.
Sowetan: Which group is most affected by trafficking – children or adults?
Leong: Women and children are mostly impacted and close to an estimated 30% of victims are children.
Sowetan: Just how big is this problem getting?
Leong: Globally, child trafficking has increased by an estimated 30%. Approximately one-third of trafficking globally is from Africa. It is estimated to be an approximately R240-trillion industry, whereas up to 2015 it was estimated at around R150bn. That shows how it has increased, and it is the second-largest income earner globally in terms of crime.
Sowetan: What specific measures or strategies are in place to combat this problem?
Leong: We design and develop social media posts, including videos, to increase our reach and educate the public on this topic, as well as providing them with tips and tools to help them stay safe. We also run a scam vetting programme called Prevention versus Cure. This is a free service to the public where we investigate possible fake job offers as well as other contractual offers (such as modelling contracts and sports contracts, etc.) and then report back to the enquirer with possible red flags. This is to help prevent people from being tricked and trapped.
Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry
