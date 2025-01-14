News

How top matric pupil got nine distinctions

14 January 2025 - 07:00
Zac Erasmus - St Johns College
Image: SUPPLIED

“Moments of missed deadlines and mounting pressure were challenging, but maintaining a well-balanced schedule helped me navigate it all,”

This is how 18-year-old Zac Erasmus — who achieved nine distinctions — said when reflecting on his 2024 academic results.

Zac from St Johns College in Joburg managed to secure distinctions in English home language, Afrikaans first additional language, mathematics, life orientation, history, information technology, physical sciences with an addition of English and maths.

He said final exams posed a challenge, particularly the chemistry paper. “The chemistry exam was one of the toughest for me and many of my peers. The time constraints added a lot of pressure, but careful preparation helped me tackle it.” he said.

Despite the challenge, he believes that the results reflect the energy he invested during the 2024 academic year.

“I am quite happy it was what I was aiming for. I managed because I also did other things on the side. I ran and listened to music rather than focusing on school stuff only. I made sure that I enjoy it.

“There is a lot of pressure when you are in matric. It is important to enjoy the year and proper schedule, otherwise you will mess it and struggle; so have fun, go out with friends, do sport and listen to music and also have time to study,”

Zac said running helped him to relieve stress. “Whenever I had stress or after a stressful exam I would run later.”

He said he has been provincially accepted at Stellenbosch University.

“I think I will head to Stellenbosch to study law but I am still waiting for Cambridge to respond because I want to study international law there. Law is quite interesting because it has language and it has history and a bit of philosophy,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

