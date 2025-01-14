When Rendani Sithole had to repeat grade 10 due to poor grades when he transferred to Forte Secondary School, that became a turning point that propelled him to work hard and prove to himself that he had what it takes to be the best academically.
Despite being frustrated by adding one more year of school and having to finish school at age 20, Sithole saw the opportunity to focus on not repeating another grade.
“It was sad but that was my turning point. That’s when I started working hard,” he said.
That hard work paid off and he got four distinctions in life orientation, geography, history and tourism in his final matric exams.
Determined to prove himself, Sithole embraced the opportunity with renewed vigour. His teachers’ support and his mother’s unwavering faith in his potential lit a fire within him that propelled him forward.
“The effort paid off and by term two of my matric year, I achieved an impressive seven distinctions.”
However, another challenge he had was the long commute to school. Sithole lives 12.2km away from school and the daily commute was a struggle. There were times when financial constraints meant missing school because there was no money for transport.
“I’d miss school for a day or two until my mother managed to get money,” Sithole recalled.
However, that never discouraged him and he excelled in subjects such as history and mathematics.
How Rendani went from repeating grade 10 to getting 4 distinctions in matric
Image: Suppled
While he's a maths wizard, Sithole's true passion lies in addressing the injustices he saw around him.
He said growing up in Slovoville exposed him to systemic inequities, from the lack of basic amenities like water and electricity to unethical practices that deprived his community of resources.
“Growing up in Slovoville informal settlement, I have witnessed first-hand the struggles faced by underserved communities, including inequitable access to essential resources such as water and electricity.
“These experiences have instilled in me a desire to advocate for the rights of marginalised individuals and contribute to building a fairer society,” said Sithole.
This passion inspired Sithole to pursue a career in law. He has applied to study LLB at the universities of Johannesburg, the Western Cape and Stellenbosch. Teaching is his second option as he wants to inspire and uplift others, much like his teachers did for him.
Sithole has words of encouragement to other young people.
“Your home situation or community doesn’t define your future. God gave each of us a gift, it’s up to us to use it. Work hard, believe in yourself, and trust that you can rise above any challenge.”
As he prepares to take the next step in his journey, Sithole remains committed to his dream of creating a fairer, more just society.
