News

Expert tips to support matrics who didn't do well in exams

'Shift focus to explore practical steps forward'

14 January 2025 - 07:15
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Dr Lauren Martin
Dr Lauren Martin
Image: SUPPLIED

As the class of 2024 received the much-anticipated matric results which were released Tuesday, a psychologist says the way families approach this time can have an impact on how the teens handle future challenges.

Dr Lauren Martin, who is the deputy dean for learning and teaching at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) said matric results were not just ordinary academic results.

"It’s an opportunity to reinforce resilience and adaptability which are key skills for success in today’s world. It’s a time to test our perceptions and make sure that we are keeping matric results in perspective," she said. 

Sacap has offered tips on how parents can support their teens which include being aware that traditional pathways, like university degrees, are not the only routes to success in today’s world.

According to Sacap, careers in skills-based industries, entrepreneurial ventures and vocational or trade fields often don’t require a degree but rely on practical expertise, particular skills and problem-solving abilities. 

"When results don’t meet expectations, the focus should shift from what went wrong to what comes next. Acknowledging and processing emotions is an essential first step," said Sacap’s academic dean Dr Jaclyn Lotter. "However, what matters is how they move forward. By encouraging open conversations, parents can help their teens unpack these feelings and start exploring practical steps forward."

Parents were also urged to focus on their teens' strengths rather than their perceived failures. 

Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group said waiting for results can be a difficult time, adding that the support of parents or caregivers was vital. 

Here are some tips from Sadag on how to support the matriculants

  • Offer a listening ear, stay calm and positive;
  • Guide them through their next steps;
  • Celebrate their hard work, regardless of the results, and encourage open communication to ensure they feel supported throughout the process;
  • Your understanding and encouragement will help your teen approach the future with confidence and clarity.

SowetanLIVE

Pupil reveals how he got nine distinctions

“I am quite happy it was what I was aiming for. I managed because I also did other things on the side. I ran and listened to music rather than ...
News
53 minutes ago

Class of 2024 breaks all matric records

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has hailed the matric class of 2024 for its stellar performance after achieving a 87.3% pass rate, the ...
News
1 hour ago

Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry

On Thursday last week, police rescued 28 Ethiopian nationals who were being kept naked at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg, after allegedly ...
News
1 hour ago

Sacrifices rewarded with eight distinctions

Bontle Madalane  believes her passion in sports during her matric year helped her keep calm when it came to her studies, hence she managed to ...
News
11 hours ago

SA's highest matric pass rate ever

SA national pass rate for the 2024 National Senior Certificate has increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024.
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...
Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!