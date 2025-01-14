Expert tips to support matrics who didn't do well in exams

As the class of 2024 received the much-anticipated matric results which were released Tuesday, a psychologist says the way families approach this time can have an impact on how the teens handle future challenges.
Dr Lauren Martin, who is the deputy dean for learning and teaching at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) said matric results were not just ordinary academic results.
"It’s an opportunity to reinforce resilience and adaptability which are key skills for success in today’s world. It’s a time to test our perceptions and make sure that we are keeping matric results in perspective," she said.
Sacap has offered tips on how parents can support their teens which include being aware that traditional pathways, like university degrees, are not the only routes to success in today’s world.
According to Sacap, careers in skills-based industries, entrepreneurial ventures and vocational or trade fields often don’t require a degree but rely on practical expertise, particular skills and problem-solving abilities.
"When results don’t meet expectations, the focus should shift from what went wrong to what comes next. Acknowledging and processing emotions is an essential first step," said Sacap’s academic dean Dr Jaclyn Lotter. "However, what matters is how they move forward. By encouraging open conversations, parents can help their teens unpack these feelings and start exploring practical steps forward."
Parents were also urged to focus on their teens' strengths rather than their perceived failures.
Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group said waiting for results can be a difficult time, adding that the support of parents or caregivers was vital.
Here are some tips from Sadag on how to support the matriculants
- Offer a listening ear, stay calm and positive;
- Guide them through their next steps;
- Celebrate their hard work, regardless of the results, and encourage open communication to ensure they feel supported throughout the process;
- Your understanding and encouragement will help your teen approach the future with confidence and clarity.
SowetanLIVE
Expert tips to support matrics who didn't do well in exams
'Shift focus to explore practical steps forward'
Image: SUPPLIED
Here are some tips from Sadag on how to support the matriculants
