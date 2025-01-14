Class of 2024 breaks all matric records

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has hailed the matric class of 2024 for its stellar performance after achieving a 87.3% pass rate, the highest in the history of the country.
"[This] should be a moment of great pride and celebration for all of us...I am proud to announce that in 2024, 615,429 learners passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) – more than any other time in our history," said Gwarube during the results announcement last night.
The country's pass rate increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024.
Gwarube said while the matric pass rate does not tell the country about the quality of education, the results showed the schooling system was achieving some success.
"It simply tells us what percentage of learners who wrote the NSC achieved the minimum pass requirements for this qualification," she said.
The class of 2024 achieved 319,651 distinctions, an increase of over 65,000 distinctions from 2023.
She said some of these increases were seen in key subjects, including mathematics.
However, she said there were noticeable gaps in mathematics and science for learners from grade 5 to 9. "They also show that too many of our learners cannot read for meaning in any language by Grade 4. Put simply, this means that too many learners progress through the basic education system without mastering foundational skills, particularly in literacy and numeracy, which are critical for performing well in gateway subjects, like mathematics and physical sciences" said Gwarube.
She said this trend manifests itself in the decrease in enrolments in subjects, such as physical sciences, mathematics, accounting and economics, which are all subjects critical for a nation’s ability to advance in science, innovation and economic development.
"KwaZulu-Natal was once more the top-performing province in terms of the percentage of candidates obtaining distinctions, with 10.8% distinction potential achieved," she said.
Johannesburg West was the top-performing education district with a pass rate of 97%, followed by Fezile Dabi in the Free State with 93.5% and the Umkhanyakude in KZN in third position with 92.8%.
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records
87.3% pass rate the highest in the history of the country
Image: Antonio Muchave
She said 73 out of the 75 districts obtained pass rates higher than 80%."I am also incredibly encouraged by the fact that approximately 67% of the Bachelor passes achieved in 2024 came from Quintile 1 to 3 schools, which are typically found in our poorer communities."
Education experts said the class of 2024 has set the tone, describing the 4.4% increase in pass rate as astounding.
Prof Nadine Petersen from the University of Johannesburg said: "It is important that one really celebrates the achievement of young people, many of whom didn't have an early start to their high school careers given the Covid-19 pandemic."
She said much of this achievement was testimony to the myriad of interventions that were put in place by teachers, by the department of basic education, society and, most of all, by teachers and learners themselves.
"I think that what is particularly impressive are the improvements in learners from quintiles one, two and three schools and from a gendered and justice perspective that girl learners are doing exceptionally well in the system," she said.
During his technical presentation earlier in the day, director-general in the department, Mathanzima Mweli, said 342,398 girls compared to 272,031 boys met the requirements of the NSC. He said 194,181 girls attained admission to bachelor compared to 142,977 boys. In addition, 211,426 girls obtained distinctions compared to 108,225 boys.
FACT BOX
• More than 800,000 pupils sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams.
• The number of matriculants who passed with bachelor passes has gone up from 28,3% in 2014 to 47,8% in 2024.
• The number of reported cases of group copying decreased from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024.
• KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are once again at the top of the list of cheaters with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively.
• At 78.0%, Western Cape has the highest number of pupils who passed maths.
Mweli said 19,020 (2.6%) pupils did not sit for their exams in 2024. In 2020, out of 607,226 pupils who were enrolled, only 28,758 – which represents 4,74% – were absent.
Petersen, however, added that while there was a celebration of the number of bachelor passes, there's a strong reality check that not all the pupils who qualify for a bachelor's degree will get into a higher education institution.
"And somehow, as a country, we've got work to do to change the narrative that only the university and university studies are the only pathway to a career and to success."
Prof Gezani Baloyi from the University of SA (Unisa) said quality in education was becoming a reality in South African education system.
"A large amount of this country’s budget is spent in education. So the class of 2024 has set the tone for class of 2025 to follow. Perhaps the big question will be, how do we ensure sustainability for this quality work? How do we ensure new technologies sustain this quality teaching and learning in 2025? For 2025 class the sky should be the limit," he said.
He said the pass rate showed that there was a mature basic education system, adding the country now needed to ensure sustainability.
